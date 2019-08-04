Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HTLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,912,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 126,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.