Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,353,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,321. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 457,013 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

