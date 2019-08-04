Herbalife Nutrition’s (HLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE:HLF traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $35,143.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,426,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,572,000 after buying an additional 716,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 457,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 196.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 417,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,812,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

