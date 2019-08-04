Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.10%. Herc’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of HRI traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. 275,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Herc by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Herc by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

