Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.39 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,196. Herc has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

