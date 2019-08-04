Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRI. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE HRI traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.35. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.39 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

