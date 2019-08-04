Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 1,658,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous dividend of $0.31. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.56%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hercules Capital by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 189,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

