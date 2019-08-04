HEROcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,976.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $863,138.00 and approximately $83,976.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,098,242 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

