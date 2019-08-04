Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 363,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $877,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

