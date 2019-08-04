Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 363,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,649. The company has a market capitalization of $570.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

