Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.09% of Heska worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 128.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, Director Scott Humphrey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $73,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

HSKA stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063. Heska Corp has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $633.23 million, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

