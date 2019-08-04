Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi-Crush from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

HCR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 634,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hi-Crush has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $159.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hi-Crush news, CFO Laura C. Fulton purchased 25,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert purchased 56,000 shares of Hi-Crush stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,620 in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

