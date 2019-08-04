Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

HRC stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 694,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

