Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.04-2.61 EPS.

NYSE:HGV traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $26.46. 5,805,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,688,000 after buying an additional 715,636 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000,000 after buying an additional 515,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,495,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,193,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,159,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

