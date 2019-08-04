Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels makes up 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

