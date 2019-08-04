Hive Project (HVN) Hits Market Cap of $10.04 Million

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.01379397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

