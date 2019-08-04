Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $24,452.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.01379331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00109408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.