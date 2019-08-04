HM Capital Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.