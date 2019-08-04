Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.08.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.76. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.45.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.