Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Honda Motor updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.33-3.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to JPY 366.6 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 522,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

