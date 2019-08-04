Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $168.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

