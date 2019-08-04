Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,363. The company has a market cap of $121.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $209.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.75 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,116.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $110,150 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Global stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,364 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.69% of Horizon Global worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

