Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE HZN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,363. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $209.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Global stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,364 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.69% of Horizon Global worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Global (HZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.