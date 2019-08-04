Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBMD. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $285.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 779.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.