Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49), Morningstar.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HII traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.19. 852,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.08.

In other news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $394,117.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,737 shares of company stock worth $1,027,724. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

