Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Set at $60.00 by Benchmark

Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

HURN opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $865,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,749.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $27,360.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

