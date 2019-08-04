Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. 98,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $865,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,749.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $27,360.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

