HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.41.

Shares of HCM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 220,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,689. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

