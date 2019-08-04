HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUYA. UBS Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 1,450,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,847. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,675,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,815,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,078,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 732,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

