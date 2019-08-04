Hyman Charles D Has $1.81 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 257,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,730 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,042,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846,724. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,401,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,626,044.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 177,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 977,542 shares of company stock worth $19,106,641 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

