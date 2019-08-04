Hyman Charles D Has $6.31 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 495,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 116,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Ford Motor by 31.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 133,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,479,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,095,212. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director John L. Thornton purchased 10,200 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $299,262 and sold 115,000 shares worth $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

