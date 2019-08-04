Hyman Charles D Purchases 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.08. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.