Hyman Charles D Sells 155 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $95.51. 6,237,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

