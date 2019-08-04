Hyman Charles D Sells 435 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,350. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

