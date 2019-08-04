HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) will announce sales of $3.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 million and the lowest is $3.81 million. HyreCar reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $32.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HyreCar.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 22,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 227,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

