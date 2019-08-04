I.D. Systems’ (IDSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

IDSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised I.D. Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

IDSY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 13,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,809. I.D. Systems has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.

In other I.D. Systems news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 19,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $97,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDSY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of I.D. Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in I.D. Systems by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

