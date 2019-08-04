i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

i-nexus Global PLC (LON:INX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 10297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.30.

i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

