IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.84. 250,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. IDACORP has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 37.1% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 176.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 108.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

