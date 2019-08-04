Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 350,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $123,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.