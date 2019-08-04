IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $295,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 129.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.58. 1,392,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,692. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total value of $4,886,131.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,192 shares of company stock worth $34,845,981. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

