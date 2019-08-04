IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.82-4.92 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.82-4.92 EPS.

IDXX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $268.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,310. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.78.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $503,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $444,682.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,197 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

