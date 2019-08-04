IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $21.30. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.38.

About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.