Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Immersion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 773,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. Immersion has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 27.08% and a negative net margin of 86.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex acquired 94,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $716,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 286,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

