ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

IMGN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,614. The stock has a market cap of $342.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

