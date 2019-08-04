Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 185,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $70,152 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

