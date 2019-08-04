Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million.

NYSE ICD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,064.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $70,152. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

