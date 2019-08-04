INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.