Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

INFN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 2,450,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $252,954.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $166,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,204,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Infinera by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,314,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,780 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

