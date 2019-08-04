Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inflarx from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Svb Leerink cut Inflarx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Inflarx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of Inflarx stock remained flat at $$2.87 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. Inflarx has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Inflarx will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Inflarx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

