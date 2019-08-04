ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ING Groep from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.15 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 4,545,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,291. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

